Assam: 27 districts face drought-like conditions due to rainfall deficit

Guwahati: A drought-like situation has emerged in 27 districts of Assam following a significant rainfall deficit during the current monsoon season.

The most affected districts include Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Dhubri, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Darrang, where the rainfall deficit ranges between 60% to 80%.

Farmers in these districts are unable to transplant paddy seedlings due to insufficient water in the fields. Many have expressed concern over the failure of irrigation systems and lack of timely support.

“We are in the middle of the paddy sowing season, and our farmers are helpless. The irrigation systems that should be supporting them are defunct, and the government seems indifferent to their plight,” said Tanuj Haloi, president of the Dibrugarh town unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

As per preliminary assessments by the Assam Agriculture Department, 14 districts are experiencing “high deficit rainfall,” while 13 others are under the “deficit” category. In view of the situation, the state government has begun taking urgent measures.

During a monthly review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday, which was attended by District Commissioners and senior officials, instructions were issued to identify and demarcate the affected areas. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora is currently monitoring the situation in the severely impacted regions.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia has written to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urging the inclusion of 16 additional districts under the drought declaration, citing concerns over a worsening agrarian situation.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has approved a financial sanction of Rs 342 crore for the implementation of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme — a flagship financial assistance initiative for tea garden workers in Assam.