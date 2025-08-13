Guwahati: A Special CBI Court in Bongaigaon on Tuesday sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the 2012 murder of Ratneswar Basumatary in Assam’s Chirang district, which took place during communal violence in the Bodoland region.

Special Judge Mousumi Dey convicted Joynudin (Jainuddin) Sheikh, Abdul Khaleque, Nabi Hussain, Habijur (Ali), and Osman Ali.

The case stemmed from an armed assault by a seven-member group in Hashraobari (also known as Hasrawbari) under Bijni Police Station, where Basumatary was fatally stabbed with sharp weapons.

Of the original accused, one remains absconding, while another died in custody during the trial.

The 2012 communal unrest in Assam’s Bodoland areas, including Chirang and Kokrajhar, resulted in multiple deaths, injuries, and large-scale displacement. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probe and prosecution.

