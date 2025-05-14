Guwahati: The Assam government has announced that ten newly formed co-districts, along with their designated headquarters, will be functional from August 15 this year.

In a notification numbered 375037/496, the Assam government has confirmed that 10 additional co-districts will begin functioning by August 15, in accordance with the directive of the Governor of Assam.

With this move, Assam progresses further toward its target of establishing 78 co-districts, of which 39 are currently active.

This brings the total number of operational co-districts to 49 across the state.

The new co-districts are as follows:

Sl. No. Name of District Sl. No. of Co-District Name of Co-District Proposed Headquarters 1 Kamrup 1 Boko-Chaygaon Boko 2 Palasbari Mirza 2 Sonitpur 3 Rangapara Rangapara 4 Barchalla Thelamara 3 Jorhat 5 Mariani Sukanjania, Teok-Boloma Road 6 Teok Kenduguri, Jorhat (Temporary Office), Sarbaibondah, Jorhat Bypass (Permanent Office) 4 Tinsukia 7 Makum Makum 8 Digboi Panbari Road 5 Cachar 9 Dholai Dholai Bazar 6 Goalpara 10 Dudhnoi Dudhnoi

The notification also mentioned that these new co-districts will become operational from August 15, marking a significant step in Assam’s ongoing administrative reforms. As per the latest directive, 39 co-districts were already functioning under the earlier notification number 458512/76, dated September 28, 2024.

