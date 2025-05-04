North Lakhimpur: Ten individuals from Dirgha Mazgaon near Seajuli Tea Estate in rural Lakhimpur have been hospitalized after consuming wild mushrooms foraged from nearby hills in Dirgha along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to sources, a group of villagers collected the mushrooms while gathering firewood and shared the meal with their families on Sunday morning.

Shortly after consumption, ten people identified as Marcus Horo, Geeta Horo, Monica Munda, Jitesh Munda, Ruth Munda, Rajnu Swara, Sylvia Swara, Lena Sawra, Swayum Sawra, and Bisram Sawra reported severe stomach pain and vomiting.

Seven of the affected individuals in critical condition were immediately taken to the Boginadi Model Hospital in Lakhimpur district, Assam, for emergency treatment.

Attending physicians have reported that four patients are showing signs of recovery, while the remaining three are under close observation.

