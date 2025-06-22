Guwahati: Assam Police reported that ten members of the newly formed militant group Dimasa Halan Dui United (DHD-U) surrendered to Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia in Karbi Anglong district, along with arms and ammunition.

Karbi Anglong Police credited a combination of intelligence-led operations and proactive outreach with securing the surrender.

Police sources revealed that the operation began in April, after intelligence suggested DHD(U) planned to revive an underground separatist movement in the hill districts.

Officials said that the group, largely composed of Dimasa tribal youths, had started recruiting and stockpiling weapons.

By intercepting these plans early, authorities averted a potentially dangerous resurgence of militancy.

SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia praised the coordinated efforts: “This surrender validates our commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Karbi Anglong. We will continue investigating and dismantling any attempt to disrupt harmony.”

In a post on X, Assam Police said, “In consonance with CM @himantabiswa sir’s vision for peace & progress, @karbianglongpol launched a series of intel-based operations coupled with simultaneous outreach. It resulted in 10 misguided youth, attempting to form a new extremist group, styled as DHD(U) surrendered with arms, 1 AK, 3 Pistols, 1 SB Gun, 1 Grenade & Ammunition. Assam Police remains committed to security & development of the region.”

DGP Harmeet Singh also posted, “Ensuring the peace, is our motto!”, commending the operation’s success.