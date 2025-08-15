Guwahati: A political controversy brews in Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches a special scheme to grant arms licenses to indigenous and original inhabitants in vulnerable and remote areas.

Critics warn that the move risks pushing the state toward unrest similar to Manipur’s, where ethnic conflict has left deep scars.

The scheme, announced on August 14 and accessible through the Sewa Setu portal, aims to enhance safety, promote transparency, and empower communities facing severe security challenges.

It follows a May 18 cabinet decision and a government notification under the Arms Act, 1959, and the Arms Rules, 2016.

Eligible applicants must be indigenous residents facing genuine threats to life or safety. Authorities will conduct detailed threat assessments, local police verifications, and background checks by intelligence agencies during the selection process.

The Senior Superintendent of Police will recommend final approvals, and authorities will grant them only after meeting all legal provisions.

The Home and Political Department will oversee the scheme and conduct periodic reviews.

At the launch, Sarma said the initiative “reinforces our commitment to citizen safety and empowerment,” and he emphasized that remote communities must act as “first responders” when police may respond late.

He urged responsible use and promised safeguards to prevent misuse. However, the opposition reacted sharply.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) condemned Sarma’s earlier comments in Dibrugarh, where he said “the Assamese community can only be safe if armed” and referred to “waiting for an explosive situation” in the state.

AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan accused the Chief Minister of “inciting unrest” and admitting his government’s inability to protect indigenous people through constitutional means. “This is dangerous provocation from the highest seat of executive authority in the state,” Bhuyan said.

The party also argued that governance, not civilian armament, should ensure security. They stressed that Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, providing constitutional safeguards for Assamese identity, remains the legitimate solution and has already received parliamentary acknowledgment.

“Instead of implementing Clause 6, the Chief Minister stokes public anxiety with inflammatory rhetoric,” Bhuyan said, accusing the government of deflecting from administrative and policy failures.

The AJP announced plans to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of what they describe as a growing climate of instability under Sarma’s leadership.

“In a democracy, the Chief Minister must maintain peace, not push citizens toward preparing for war,” Bhuyan further said. “By escalating tensions, he risks destabilizing the very fabric of Assamese society.”

While the government insists the scheme responds appropriately to specific security needs, the political backlash suggests it has opened a wider debate: whether arming civilians will make vulnerable communities safer, or push Assam toward turmoil like that seen in Manipur.