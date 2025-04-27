Another scam hits Assam: Rs 5.36 crore blown on overpriced sprayers in tribal welfare department

Guwahati: In another major embarrassment for Assam’s Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT&BC) Department, a fresh Rs 5.36 crore scam has surfaced over the procurement of agricultural equipment meant for tribal farmers.

The Directorate of WPT&BC had awarded a contract to Guwahati-based Trade Supply (India) on January 12, 2021, to supply 28,153 battery-operated Knapsack Sprayers (16-litre capacity) across the state through Integrated Tribal Development Projects (ITDPs).

The approved procurement rate was Rs 3,555 per sprayer, inclusive of GST.

However, Dhekiajuli-based RTI activist Dilip Nath dropped a bombshell on Sunday, citing RTI documents that revealed the actual market price of the sprayers was only Rs 1,655, less than half the procurement price.

“The department splurged Rs 10.85 crore when the same sprayers could have been bought for Rs 4.64 crore,” Nath said. “This means over Rs 5.36 crore of public money has been siphoned off in the name of tribal welfare,” he said.

RTI findings further showed that on October 4, 2021, the Project Director of ITDP Dhemaji officially acknowledged receipt of 1,185 sprayers supplied at the inflated price.

When Nath sought price verification directly from the supplier group, they confirmed the machines cost only Rs 1,650 each.

“Who pocketed the Rs 5.36 crore difference?” Nath demanded. “Why didn’t the department procure through the transparent GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal,” Nath questioned.

Calling on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to launch an immediate probe, Nath warned that such unchecked corruption raises serious questions: “Is the government making officers and contractors rich, or is it truly working for the welfare of tribal farmers?”