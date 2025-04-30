Guwahati: AHSEC 12th result 2025: The Assam State Education Board on Wednesday announced the class 12 exam results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.
The Class 12 HS result link is available at the official AHSEC websites –ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in.
In addition to the official websites, students can check their results through third-party platforms and the mobile app ‘UPOLOBDHA’. Candidates are advised to download the app from the Play Store before the results are released.
Assam HS Result 2025: Sahil Siddiqui, a student of Science Vision Senior Secondary School in Goalpara, topped the science stream.
This year, 3,02,420 students registered for the Assam Board HS exams, while 3,02,613 candidates appeared. Out of these, 2,47,462 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.77%. Notably, female candidates outnumbered their male counterparts, with 1,62,423 girls appearing for the exams compared to 1,44,502 boys.
Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Arts Stream
Total Candidates Applied: 2,30,090
Total Candidates Appeared: 2,26,756
Total Candidates Passed: 1,83,745
Total Passed Percentage: 81.03%
Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Science Stream
Total Candidates Applied: 57,725
Total Candidates Appeared: 56,909
Total Candidates Passed: 48,309
Total Passed Percentage: 84.88%
Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Commerce Stream
Total Candidates Applied: 17,869
Total Candidates Appeared: 17,746
Total Candidates Passed: 14,584
Total Passed Percentage: 82.18%
Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Vocational Stream
Total Candidates Applied: 1,241
Total Candidates Appeared: 1,202
Total Candidates Passed: 824
Total Passed Percentage: 68.55%
Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Arts stream
First division: 49577
Second division: 80650
Third division: 53518
- Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Science stream
First division: 25827
Second division: 19286
Third division: 3196
Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Commerce stream
First division: 6519
Second division: 5760
Third division: 2305
Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Vocational stream
First division: 60
Second division: 464
Third division: 300
Assam HS Result 2025 – Male and Female Candidates Stream Wise Performance
Assam HS Result 2025 – Arts Stream Performance
Male Candidates
- Total Appeared: 96,405
- First Division: 16,158
- Second Division: 34,605
- Third Division: 24,845
- Total Passed: 75,608
- Pass Percentage: 78.43%
Female Candidates
- Total Appeared: 1,30,351
- First Division: 33,419
- Second Division: 46,045
- Third Division: 28,673
- Total Passed: 1,08,137
- Pass Percentage: 82.96%
Overall (Male + Female)
- Total Appeared: 2,26,756
- First Division: 49,577
- Second Division: 80,650
- Third Division: 53,518
- Total Passed: 1,83,745
- Overall Pass Percentage: 81.03%
Assam HS Result 2025 – Science Stream Performance
Male Candidates
- Total Appeared: 32,401
- First Division: 13,888
- Second Division: 11,251
- Third Division: 2,205
- Total Passed: 27,344
- Pass Percentage: 84.392%
Female Candidates
- Total Appeared: 24,508
- First Division: 11,939
- Second Division: 8,035
- Third Division: 991
- Total Passed: 20,965
- Pass Percentage: 85.543%
Overall (Male + Female)
- Total Appeared: 56,909
- First Division: 25,827
- Second Division: 19,286
- Third Division: 3,196
- Total Passed: 48,309
- Overall Pass Percentage: 84.888%
Assam HS Result 2025 – Commerce Stream Performance
Male Candidates
- Total Appeared: 12,454
- First Division: 4,173
- Second Division: 4,311
- Third Division: 1,739
- Total Passed: 10,223
- Pass Percentage: 82.086%
Female Candidates
- Total Appeared: 5,292
- First Division: 2,346
- Second Division: 1,449
- Third Division: 566
- Total Passed: 4,361
- Pass Percentage: 82.407%
Overall (Male + Female)
- Total Appeared: 17,746
- First Division: 6,519
- Second Division: 5,760
- Third Division: 2,305
- Total Passed: 14,584
- Overall Pass Percentage: 82.182%
Assam HS Result 2025: Top Performing Districts
Top Performing District for Arts Stream
1. Baska
- Total Appeared: 4,611
- First Division: 1,298
- Second Division: 2,028
- Third Division: 1,018
- Total Passed: 4,334
- Pass Percentage: 94.21%
Top Performing District for Science Stream
1. West Karbi Anglong
- Total Appeared: 40
- First Division: 40
- Second Division: 0
- Third Division: 0
- Total Passed: 40
- Pass Percentage: 100%
Top Performing District for Commerce Stream
1. South Salmara
- Total Appeared: 11
- First Division: 2
- Second Division: 9
- Third Division: 0
- Total Passed: 11
- Pass Percentage: 100%
Assam HS Result 2025: Marksheet And Hardcopy
Students will have to collect the original Assam Board HS mark sheet from the schools later. This online mark sheet can only be used by students as a reference for college admission purposes. Hard copies of the Assam board Class 12 HS marksheet will not be provided to failed candidates and students appearing under the “certain subjects category”.
If any failed candidate, or a candidate taking the exam under “certain subjects category” wants to obtain the hard copy of the AHSEC Class 12 marksheet, they will have to apply at the Assam State School Education Board, Division-2, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, office separately.
Assam HS Result 2025: Re-Checking Fee And Process
For students seeking to re-check their answer scripts and obtain scanned copies of their answer scripts (for all theory papers only), the fee is Rs 500 per subject.
Candidates who wish to apply for re-checking and access the scanned copies of their answer scripts must do so through the official ASSEB (Div-II) website. The portal will open two days after the declaration of the Higher Secondary final examination results.
Assam HS Result 2024:
Last year, the AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 result was declared on May 9, 2024. The AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 exams were held between February 12 and March 13 last year.The overall pass percentage last year was 88.64 per cent. The pass percentage last year increased to 88.64 per cent from 84.96 per cent in 2023.
A total of 2,73,908 students appeared for the AHSEC HS exams 2024 out of which 2,42,794 passed the exam. Girls with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent across every stream. Nikhilesh Dutta, Sukanya Kumar, and Sankalpjit Saikia secured the top positions across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, respectively.