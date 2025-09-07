Guwahati: In another appalling incident that could cast aspersions on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, an employee of the Bio Science and Bio Engineering has reportedly died by suicide.

His body was found inside his quarter inside the campus of the premier institute.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar.

Cops have already reached the campus and started probing the matter.

The cause behind the death is yet to be deciphered, but if at all it is a case of suicide, scrupulous examination behind the trigger needs to be ascertained.

Unnatural deaths have plagued the institute with clarion calls for stringent measures to thwart such fatalities.

Among them – Bimlesh Kumar, a third year B.Tech student was found dead inside his hostel.

Earlier, an M. Tech student Soumya’s body was found hanging in her room.

Facing severe backlash, Professor Kanduru V. Krishna, Dean, IIT Guwahati had to step down.

These shocking incidents forced the authorities to take concrete measures to avert further repeats in the future.

Mandatory medical check-ups, open dialogue, faculty advisory system and others were implemented to address the issue.

Agitated students have been demanding a thorough investigation behind these untimely demises.

But recurrence looks unavoidable.

The latest death of an employee raises pertinent questions on the malaise afflicting the reputation of such a prestigious institute.