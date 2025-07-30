Itanagar: Police arrested three individuals and seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh near the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam border, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intercepted a vehicle at the Banderdewa check gate.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered 40 grams of heroin hidden in a green plastic bag beneath the car’s bonnet, said Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega.

The vehicle’s driver, identified as Tania Tatar (30), a resident of Pachin Colony in Naharlagun, was arrested at the spot.

During questioning, Tatar revealed that the drugs had been procured from Jiten Biswas, a suspected drug peddler based in Harmuti in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Following the lead, a police team — with assistance from Assam Police — conducted a raid on Tuesday at Biswas’s residence in Parbotipur, Harmuti. The search led to the recovery of 456.17 grams of heroin and 10 Nitrazepam tablets.

Subsequently, Biswas (35) and his associate Pushe Chetry (34) were also taken into custody.

All three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.