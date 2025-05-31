Guwahati: A sudden flash flood triggered by the overflowing Sigin River has disrupted the lives of over 100 families in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, local sources reported.

The flooding severely impacted several areas, including Sigin-I, Sigin-II, Sigin-III, Sinyik Colony, Polo Colony, Tikre Colony, and the vicinity of the burial ground.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dosh Dasi, the HRD secretary of the Tamin Welfare Society, stated that many displaced residents have sought refuge with their relatives.

He pointed out that authorities have yet to provide immediate relief. Dasi also noted that a full assessment is needed to determine the extent of damage to homes and livestock.

In response to the flooding, the district administration issued a public advisory urging residents to remain cautious during heavy rains. Officials advised people to avoid flooded areas, stay indoors during severe weather, steer clear of electric poles and power lines to prevent electrocution, and not to attempt crossing rivers or streams during downpours. They also warned against going near landslide-prone and sinking zones.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For emergencies, the administration provided the following helpline numbers:

Ambulance: 108

District Disaster Management Authority: 9485236667

Police: 8974907392

Fire: 9362373596