Dibrugarh: A senior Ulfa (I) leader Mriganka Asom alias Buddheshwar Gohai surrendered before security forces in the Assam-Arunachal border.

After getting tip-off, Assam Rifles and Tinsukia police went to the area and successfully taken him to their custody who is close to Rupam Asom.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police sources, the 15-year veteran of the banned outfit had been serving as operational commander of the group’s 779 camp since joining in April 2010.

Mriganka Asom, also known as Buddheshwar Gohai, turned himself in to authorities while carrying sophisticated weaponry including an MQ series rifle, three magazines loaded with 90 live rounds, and a hand grenade.

Police sources said Mrigank Asom is in the custody of Tinsukia police and they have interrogating him.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Arunachal: Experts call for hunting ban amid rising mithun attacks

His surrender was a big blow to the Ulfa(I). After Rupam Asom’s surrendered, he has been the main leader who has leading the operation in Assam- Arunachal.

Sources said Rupam Asom and Mrigank Asom together had done many activities in Assam-Arunachal area.

After the arrest of top Ulfa(I) leader Rupam Asom, security forces has got many leads and they work on such leads in apprehending many cadres.

“After the arrest of Rupam Asom, the Ulfa(I) has been facing a huge crisis in their leadership. Rupam was a top Ulfa(I) commander and he had successfully done many activities in Tinsukia, Arunachal area. But his arrest has weakened the Ulfa leadership,” said an senior police officer.