Guwahati: A team of Indian and international botanists has discovered a new high-altitude shrub species in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, one that sets a global record for its genus in terms of ovule count.

Named Berberis myriovula, this rare plant was found growing at elevations between 3,700 and 4,000 metres in the Bangajaan area, marking a significant addition to botanical science.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Described in the latest issue of the scientific journal Taiwania, the discovery stands out not only for being a new species but for its exceptional reproductive biology. The plant’s ovary contains 15–17 ovules—more than any other known species in the Berberis genus, which usually bears far fewer.

The study was led by botanists Bipankar Hajong and Pankaj Bharali from CSIR–NEIST, Jorhat, along with UK-based taxonomist Julian Harber.

Their work is part of a broader research initiative supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Belonging to the Berberidaceae family, the genus Berberis includes between 400 and 500 species worldwide, most of them native to Asia. Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Tawang and West Kameng districts, is emerging as a biodiversity hotspot for deciduous Berberis species.

During their fieldwork, the researchers identified Berberis myriovula as being closely related to Berberis setifolia, a species they recently reclassified. However, B myriovula distinguishes itself by its remarkably high ovule count—a trait previously observed in only a few Tibetan species, none exceeding 15 ovules.

So far, only one small colony of Berberis myriovula—just four plants—has been discovered, growing near a disturbed roadside in a sub-alpine habitat rich in rhododendrons, meconopsis, and wild roses.

Due to its extremely limited known population, the species has been preliminarily classified as “Data Deficient” under IUCN guidelines, though researchers warn it may be highly vulnerable.

The discovery highlights the urgent need for comprehensive botanical surveys in the fragile and biologically rich Himalayan ecosystems, especially as road construction and development expand in these sensitive areas.