India slams China’s ‘Preposterous’ move to rename Arunachal locations

Guwahati: India on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, firmly rejected China’s latest attempt to rename several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the move “preposterous” and reaffirming that the state remains an integral part of India.

The response from New Delhi came after Beijing released a list assigning Chinese names to places within Arunachal Pradesh an area China claims as part of southern Tibet.

The move is part of a recurring tactic by China to assert its territorial claims over the northeastern Indian state.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal strongly denounced the development, stating, “We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically.”

Reiterating India’s stance, Jaiswal emphasized that such symbolic gestures will not change the ground reality. “Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said in response to media queries.

India has consistently maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an essential part of its sovereign territory, and has regularly pushed back against any claims or actions by China suggesting otherwise.