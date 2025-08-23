Guwahati: The Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project Downstream Affected Area Committee (DMHPDAAC) has raised strong objections to proposed multipurpose dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh, citing severe risks to downstream regions in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at a press conference in Sadiya, DMHPDAAC leaders claimed that directives from the Roing Deputy Commissioner’s Office forced them to move their protest venue to Assam, which they described as an attempt to suppress their democratic movement.

The committee warned that areas in Assam—particularly Sadiya—and Arunachal’s Dibang Valley face extreme threats from the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project.

They alleged that both the Central and State governments have marginalized the local population, jeopardizing land, property, and biodiversity while denying them rightful protections and benefits.

DMHPDAAC also accused the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) of misleading residents with false assurances regarding the project. “We are exhausted with NHPC’s fake promises. Now we are prepared to face any situation against NHPC,” said the committee leaders.

The group noted that NHPC had already paid ?215 crore in compensation to the Arunachal Pradesh government, but claimed the funds have not yet been used for the benefit of the people in the Dibang district.

Highlighting safety concerns, the committee questioned why no guide bunds have been constructed downstream of the Ranganadi Dam, warning that similar negligence could occur with the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project. “If safety measures were ignored in Ranganadi, what guarantee do we have for proper protection downstream of Dibang?” they asked.

In a strongly worded statement, DMHPDAAC said, “Today we are treated like third-class citizens in Arunachal. To assert our democratic rights and safeguard our existence, we are compelled to hold press conferences in another state like refugees.”