Guwahati: Diana Taying from Miglung village in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has made history as the first woman football referee from Arunachal to officiate at a national-level match.

At just 26 years old, Taying served as the Assistant Referee during the Khelo India Youth Games fixture between Manipur and Andhra Pradesh, held at the IOCL Barauni ground in Begusarai, Bihar. Manipur won the match 3-0.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Her participation marks a major milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the growing role of women in sports officiating.

Earlier in March, Taying cleared the All India Football Federation’s National Football Referee Examination in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The exam included both physical and written tests, demonstrating her commitment and preparedness for officiating at higher levels.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated her achievement on social media, writing on X: “Kudos to Diana Taying for Making History as Arunachal’s #FirstWomanFootballReferee at National-Level! At just 26, she officiated at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, demonstrating immense dedication & excellence. Wishing her success in breaking barriers and inspiring others!”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kudos to Diana Taying for Making History as Arunachal's #FirstWomanFootballReferee at National-Level! At just 26, she officiated at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, demonstrating immense dedication & excellence. Wishing her success in breaking barriers and inspiring others! pic.twitter.com/2WHeaqmiA4 — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 7, 2025

Taying’s success is being hailed as a beacon of inspiration, especially for young women in the state aiming to make their mark in sports.