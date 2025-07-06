Dharamshala: In a direct challenge to Beijing, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu firmly asserted that China has no claim or authority over the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the institution of the Dalai Lama. He emphasized its deep roots in Tibet and its reverence among people across the Himalayan region.

Khandu is currently in Dharamshala to attend the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday eve celebrations.

CM Khandu stated, “China doesn’t have a right to comment on His Holiness’ institution. While Buddhism exists in China, the Dalai Lama institution is unique to Tibet, and it is recognized by all residents of the Himalayan belt.”

He further reiterated, “China has nothing to do with the institution of the Dalai Lama because it was never part of China. It belongs to Tibet and its people, and to those who follow it in the Himalayan belt.”

During the event, Khandu expressed his honor in participating in the historic occasion. “It is an honor for us to celebrate the 90th birthday (of the Dalai Lama), and I came here to represent my people of Arunachal Pradesh in this historic process,” he said.

Dalai Lama’s Birthday Message Focuses on Compassion

Earlier, the 14th Dalai Lama shared a birthday message on X, expressing gratitude for the celebrations and urging people to cultivate compassion and peace of mind.

“On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations,” the Dalai Lama wrote. “I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.”

Humbly referring to himself as “just a simple Buddhist monk” who doesn’t typically engage in birthday celebrations, he nonetheless wished to share some thoughts. “While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone,” he affirmed. “Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place.”

Celebrations are underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the Tibetan spiritual leader’s 90th birthday, officially observed on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar. Tibetan communities and followers across the region are marking the occasion with festive spirit and devotion.

On July 2, the Dalai Lama had also clarified that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can recognize future reincarnations, explicitly ruling out any Chinese interference in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama