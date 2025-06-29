Itanagar: Commander Ronie Chowpoo, a native of Namsai district, has made history as the first officer from Arunachal Pradesh to command a frontline Indian naval warship in the Eastern Fleet.

This important appointment, announced Saturday, marks a major milestone and is expected to inspire the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Commander Chowpoo, a first-generation Indian Navy officer, was commissioned into the executive branch of the Navy in 2008.

He is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare, having served on various frontline warships, including guided missile destroyers and frigates.

His distinguished career includes key operational and staff appointments at naval headquarters, fleet headquarters, and other strategic institutions.

An alumnus of both the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun and the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla, Commander Chowpoo’s professional journey exemplifies determination and excellence.

His ascent from the “Land of the Rising Sun” (Arunachal Pradesh) to commanding a warship in the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, also known as the “Sunrise Fleet,” highlights a powerful story of perseverance and commitment.