Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to fulfil its earlier assurances on expanding air connectivity in the state, ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the new terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport.

State Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja made the appeal through a letter addressed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu. The letter, a copy of which was shared with the media on Thursday, referred to commitments made during meetings held in New Delhi in March and May this year.

“You had kindly assured us of introducing new flight services to additional southern cities and also of commencing daily services between Itanagar and Delhi in parallel with the inauguration of the airport’s new terminal building,” Raja stated in the letter.

He said that following the assurance, the state government had shared the development with the public through local media, creating expectations among citizens regarding improved air services.

Raja informed that the new terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of August. He urged the ministry to act promptly on the earlier commitments in the public interest.

“The people of this easternmost state of India had long dreamt of robust air connectivity, and it finally began to materialise with the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18, 2022,” the minister noted.

He also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to host the 3rd Northeast Aviation Summit in Itanagar on 5 September 2025, a development that was discussed during earlier meetings with the union minister.

Raja concluded by seeking continued cooperation and support from the ministry in strengthening the aviation sector in Arunachal Pradesh.