Guwahati: A sudden machete attack in Naharlagun’s C-Sector area of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon left two residents injured, triggering swift police action that led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.

The accused, identified as Daman Nima from Nima village in Upper Subansiri district, reportedly attacked pedestrians without any provocation at around 1:15 PM. According to police, the act appeared to be random and unprovoked.

A team from Naharlagun Police, led by Inspector K Dev, promptly responded and apprehended the accused near Pachin Road shortly after the incident.

The victims, Nehru Murtem (57) and Hage Anku (54), both residents of C-Sector, sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities have not released detailed information regarding the severity of their injuries.

Police have registered two cases under the newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—NLG/PS Case Nos. 87/25 and 88/25—under Sections 117(3) and 109(2). The suspect remains in custody as the investigation progresses.

Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega confirmed the arrest and stated that legal proceedings are in motion.