Guwahati: Residents of Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh launched a mass protest at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) against two recent deaths of a mother and a newborn.

Bengia Gora Ama from Kurung Kumey (22) district expired during a C-section on Saturday.

Earlier, a newborn reportedly died due to incorrect treatment while en route to Dibrugarh.

Families of the deceased asked for immediate action against the doctors and nurses.

They even refused to take the bodies from the mortuary until justice is served.

The family members and local residents staged a dharna inside TRIHMS.

They accused the hospital of experimenting on patients and failing in its duty of care.

Relatives Bengia Augung, Bengia Kambe, and Bengia Thomas said instead of compensation, they were insisting on strict action against the medical staff responsible.

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister, Biyuram Wahge, while expressing condolences, said, “If negligence is established, legal recourse against the hospitals and doctors can be pursued through criminal courts, civil courts, and consumer protection forums. The law now distinguishes the criminal liability of medical professionals from others.”

Officials underscored the importance of TRIHMS being the lone medical college in the state.

They said patients’ safety shouldn’t be put at any kind of risk.

The deaths also point fingers at allegations of fake medicines being used and government doctors running private clinics.

Authorities are probing the deaths to ascertain the causes and also introduce accountability to avert such incidents.