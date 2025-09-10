Itanagar: Popular singer-songwriter Rito Riba from Arunachal Pradesh has struck a chord with listeners through his latest romantic ballad Bas Tera, which is receiving overwhelming appreciation on social media platforms.

Released recently on his YouTube channel, the Hindi track blends traditional Indian melodies with contemporary pop elements.

Featuring model and social media influencer Sukruti Airi, the song narrates the yearning of a lover eager to meet his beloved. Rito teased the music video with the caption: “Har jazbaat, har lafz… ab ban gaya hai #BasTera.”

Produced under Anshul Garg’s Play DMF label, the song carries soulful lyrics penned by Siddhant Kaushal, known for his work in films like Badla (2019), Drive (2019) and Heartbeats (2017). Rito has composed and sung the track, while music producer Rishabh Kant added his creative touch.

Fans have lauded the release, flooding Rito’s social media with comments such as “East and west, Rito Riba is the best” and “Natural voice… keep going.” Many also praised Sukruti Airi’s performance in the video.

Rito Riba first came into the limelight after his Indian Idol audition went viral, despite his rejection from the show. Since then, he has built a loyal fan base with songs like Heer Ranjha and Meri Banogi Kya, and has also collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal on Pyaar Aata Hai.