Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with Nagesh Singh, India’s Ambassador to Thailand, to explore international collaboration for the state’s Orchid Mission.

The discussion focused on attracting Thai private investment, securing high-quality planting materials, and gaining technical expertise to enhance both scientific and commercial orchid farming.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of upskilling farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The state government is eager to transfer tissue culture technology and plans to establish a Centre of Excellence, along with model orchid clusters, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Chief Secretary Gupta stated, “We are seeking the Embassy’s support to connect with Thai investors and agencies for technology partnerships. This collaboration will help transform orchid cultivation into a sustainable, high-value horticulture enterprise, providing better livelihoods for the state’s residents.”

The partnership aims to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a leading orchid hub, creating sustainable economic opportunities for the state.