Arunachal: Security forces eliminate 3 NSCN(Angmai) militants in Longding operation

Guwahati: Joint security forces comprising the Assam Rifles and Indian Army successfully eliminated three militants from the NSCN (Angmai) faction in the Pongchau area of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, sources confirmed on Sunday.

According to the sources, the joint team launched the swift operation based on an intelligence report indicating the presence of approximately 15 cadres from the NSCN (Angmai) faction camping in the remote region.

During the operation, an exchange of fire erupted between the security forces and the insurgents.

Following the gunfight, the team recovered the bodies of three NSCN (Angmai) cadres from the encounter site and seized three AK-47 assault rifles.

During the confrontation, two additional insurgents sustained critical injuries.

According to the officials, security forces have maintained an active presence in the Pongchau area, continuing intensive combing and search operations to neutralize any remaining insurgents and ensure the safety and security of the region