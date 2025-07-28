Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out at an annexure building of an Upper Primary School in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, reportedly set by unidentified miscreants late Sunday night.

The incident, which came to light on Monday, resulted in the complete destruction of classrooms meant for nursery and early primary students in Lipu Bagra village, located near Aalo town.

According to police, the torched building housed classrooms for nursery, Class I, and Class II students. The West Siang Superintendent of Police, Kardak Riba, described the fire as “shrouded in mystery,” noting that there were no eyewitnesses and no emergency call was made to the fire station in Aalo. Even a teacher residing near the school was unaware of the blaze until later.

Authorities have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The investigation is ongoing with the support of technical evidence, police confirmed.

Reacting to the incident, local MLA Topin Ete expressed deep concern. “I am deeply disturbed by the unfortunate incident at Lipu Bagra, where miscreants set fire to the Upper Primary School in the dead of night. Although I am currently out of station due to official duties, I remain in constant contact with the district administration,” he said in a statement.

Ete, a BJP legislator, has instructed the District Deputy Superintendent of Education (DDSE) to make immediate arrangements for alternative accommodations for affected students and to implement necessary relief measures.

“Education is the foundation of our society. Such cowardly acts will not shake our collective resolve. I stand in full solidarity with the students, teachers, and the community of Lipu Bagra. Together, we will rebuild—stronger and more united than ever,” he added.

The MLA has also demanded strict action against those responsible and emphasized the importance of ensuring that students’ education continues without disruption.