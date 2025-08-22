Pasighat: Acting on a credible tip-off, Pasighat Police raided Hi-Tech Computer Shop, located near Patanjali Shop in the main market area of Arunachal Pradesh‘s Pasighat town, on Thursday.

During the operation, the police recovered and seized 37 counterfeit HP cartridges, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba stated in a press release on Friday.

According to the police, the original market value of the seized cartridges is approximately Rs 2.27 lakh.

Lady Inspector Ojum Riba led the raid, along with other staff from Pasighat Police Station, under the close supervision of Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba (IPS) and Officer-in-Charge Atan Taki.

The team found that the shop, operated by Irshad Hussain, was involved in the illegal sale of counterfeit cartridges.

The police registered Pasighat PS Case No. 67/25 under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 51, and arrested Hussain in connection with the case. Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

SP Lamba praised the team for their well-coordinated operation and urged citizens to verify the authenticity of branded products before purchasing.

He also warned that buying counterfeit goods not only causes financial loss to consumers but also supports illegal trade.

He further appealed to the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.