Arunachal: Over 40 rusted grenades found at construction site

Guwahati: Over 40 rusted hand grenades were unearthed on Monday from a construction site in Polo Colony, Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The explosives were found by local resident Tarek Naje, who was digging his land to begin constructing a house.

According to Naje, the first grenade surfaced around 2 PM, with the remaining grenades uncovered by 4 PM the same day. “I had no idea there were grenades buried underground. It came as a complete shock,” he said.

Following the discovery, Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police, Mridul Yadav, confirmed that the area has been sealed off for safety. A bomb disposal squad has been dispatched to the site to secure and neutralize the ordnance.

Preliminary observations suggest the grenades are decades old and likely date back to the time when the Assam Rifles used the area as a firing range in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Authorities believe the grenades may have been left behind during that period.

An investigation is currently underway to verify the origin and ensure public safety in the surrounding area.