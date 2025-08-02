Guwahati: The Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh was held on August 1 in Arunachal’s Namsai to celebrate the achievements of Namsai district and Chongkham block under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme.

Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa highlighted that between July and September 2024, Namsai successfully achieved four key performance indicators (KPIs) under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP), while Chongkham met three KPIs under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP).

This success was attributed to the coordinated efforts of various departments, including Health & Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Power, and Education.

In recognition of these accomplishments, Namsai was awarded a bronze medal in the Aspirational District category, while Chongkham received a copper medal in the Aspirational Block category. These awards will be formally presented in Itanagar on Saturday.

During the event, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom commended the hard work of frontline workers and stakeholders. He expressed his commitment to making Namsai a clean and green town, emphasizing the importance of regular cleanliness drives.

With dengue cases on the rise in the district, he urged the public and authorities to collaborate on awareness and prevention efforts.

Additionally, 10% of the MLALAD fund was allocated for skill development programs to further improve Namsai’s performance under the Aspirational District Programme.

The MLA encouraged officials and workers to draw inspiration from other successful districts and work towards making Namsai an “inspirational district.”

The ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, the guest of honor, congratulated the awardees and stressed that teamwork is crucial for sustained progress.

The ceremony also recognized several frontline workers, including ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, mentors, supervisors, agricultural and health workers, education officials, and engineers.

Certificates and cash incentives were presented to all awardees in appreciation of their dedication and hard work.