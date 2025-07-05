Dibrugarh: The Longding District Students Union (LDSU) has strongly criticized the Arunachal Pradesh government, accusing it of a “total failure” in appointing teachers for schools across the district, despite the government’s claims of prioritizing educational improvement.

To protest this alleged government apathy, students from various schools in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, under the LDSU banner, staged demonstrations.

Their key demand is the appointment of an adequate number of teachers, including principals, vice-principals, and headmasters, in the district’s schools.

LDSU leaders highlighted a concerning trend: around two months ago, nine teachers were appointed for schools ranging from lower primary to higher secondary levels, but not a single one joined. More recently, another 11 teachers were appointed, but only one reported for duty.

The union alleged that the remaining teachers failed to join due to “political influence,” illustrating the dire state of schools in Longding district.

The LDSU also expressed disappointment that the government has yet to establish a college in the district, forcing students to leave for higher education.

The union has warned of a series of more intense agitations in the coming days if the government fails to address their legitimate demands.