Guwahati: A devastating landslide on Arunachal Pradesh’s Bana-Seppa Road swept a vehicle into a deep gorge late Friday night, killing seven people, including two families and young children, according to sources.

Sources indicate that the tragic event occurred on the hazardous National Highway 13, which connects Bana and Seppa in East Kameng district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The tragedy struck when the victims were traveling in a car when the massive landslide hit, plunging the vehicle into a deep gorge amidst relentless heavy rainfall that has been battering the region.

Sources confirmed the deceased as Sankar Aka (Sanju Badi), his wife Tasum Badi, and their young children, Kachung (5) and Nicha (2). Additionally, a pregnant woman and two children, reportedly the wife and children of one Sichi Yame, also lost their lives.

Upon getting the information, authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams to the site. However, incessant rain and challenging muddy conditions significantly hampered their efforts to recover bodies and provide assistance, creating immense difficulties for the operations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite these obstacles, authorities are reportedly working tirelessly to recover the remaining bodies and extend aid to those affected by this tragic incident, sources said.

In a separate incident, the same landslide also caught a Sumo vehicle carrying several passengers, which fortunately stopped narrowly at the edge of the road. None of its occupants sustained injuries, though the incident left them severely shaken, sources added.

Following the tragedy Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and Seppa West MLA Mama Natung on his official handle social media X conveyed condolences stating “It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH 13 Road in between Bana & Seppa”.

It's very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH 13 Road in between Bana & Seppa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid… pic.twitter.com/q9wuMWYvtZ — Mama Natung (@NatungMama) May 31, 2025

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected,” the MLA stated, adding a prayer for the departed souls: “May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti,” the Home Minister posted.