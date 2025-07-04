Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associates and Multi-Tasking Staff purely on temporary basis for its project titled “Ethnographic Profile of the Borderland Communities with Special Reference to Idu, Kaman, and Taraon Mishmis of Arunachal Pradesh: A Socio-Psychological and Cultural Study” funded by Life Sciences and Research Board (LSRB), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India in 2025. The duration of the posts is for 12 Months and may be renewed based on performance. The posts are co-terminus with the project and the university shall have no liability towards the incumbents in the event of the LSRB, DRDO closing down the project at any time.

Name of post : Research Associate – III

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 54000/- per month +9% HRA as per rule

Essential Qualification :

1. First Class Post Graduate Degree or Integrated Post Graduate Degree in Tribal Studies /Anthropology discipline

2. UGC NET in relevant subject

Desirable Experience:

1. Ph.D.in concerned subject

2. Research Experience in Tribal community from Arunachal Pradesh

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Associate – III

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 54000/- per month +9% HRA as per rule

Essential Qualification :

1. First Class Post Graduate Degree or Integrated Post Graduate Degree in Psychology discipline.

2.UGC NET in relevant subject

Desirable Experience:

1. Ph.D.in concerned subject

2. Research Experience in Tribal community from Arunachal Pradesh

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- per month +9% HRA as per rule

Essential Qualification : Under Graduate Degree in Social Science with computer knowledge

Desirable Experience : Field experience or degree in tribal research / studies

How to apply :

The Candidate applying for the above-mentioned posts need to fill the form attached in annexure 1, that must be submitted as an attachment on or before the last date at amit.kumar@rgu.ac.in mentioning the post name in subject of the email along with CV, self-attested degree certificates, final mark sheets, work experience certificates, proof of age and other relevant certificates to be attached with the application. After verification, shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Last date of application submission: 20 July, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here