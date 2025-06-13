Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Research Fellow/Junior Research Fellow or Project Associate against a SERB funded project titled “Designing Flexible nonenzymatic biosensor for direct detection of clinically relevant biochemical using nanoengineered 2D material hybrids” in 2025. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university has been trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and started functioning from 1st April, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow/Junior Research Fellow or Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

For Senior Research Fellow: Minimum two years research experience with Master degree in Physics with a minimum 55% marks.

For Junior Research Fellow: Master degree in Physics with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent clearance of NET/LS, GATE or also any other national level exam conducted by central agencies.

Project Associate-1: Master degree in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent

Age Limit : Not more than 28 years. Age relaxation will also be provided as per SERB-DST guidelines

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th June 2025(Tuesday) altogether from 11 AM onwards.

The venue is in the Department of Physics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates are encouraged to send their application as per the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all supporting documents as a single PDF file through Email to Dr.Jyoti Jaiswal, Co-PI, jyotijaiswal@rgu.ac.in mentioning email subject as “application for SRF/JRF/PA-1.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here