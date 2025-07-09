Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Botany in 2025.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in the Department of Botany

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

1. M.Sc.in Botany with 55% marks (or an Equivalent grade in a point scale) wherever the grating system is followed from any University/HEI recognized by UGC/AICTE/AIU.

2. Candidates must have cleared UGC NET/JRF.

3. The candidates who got a Ph.D. gets exemption from the requirement of JRF/ NET/ SLET.

Desirable : Candidates with Ph.D in Botany will get preference

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd July 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in Department of Botany, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk in interview on the date and time mentioned above along

with the bio-data stating qualifications, experience, specialization etc.

They must also bring all the required original academic documents on the date of interview in support of their qualification, experience, and etc. along with photo copy of the same., valid photo ID (Adhar Card, PAN Card etc.), Passport Photo (02 Nos.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here