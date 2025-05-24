Arunachal Jobs NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Registrar, Executive Engineer (Civil), Medical Officer (Allopathy) in 2025.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central / State Governments / Universities / Recognized Research institutes or Institute of national importance or Govt. laboratory or PSU.

Educational Qualification & Experience:

Masters’ degree with at least 55% Marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognized University / Institute.

Experience:

i. Holding analogous post.

ii. At least 15years’ experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 7,000/- and above or with 8 years of service in the AGP of Rs. 8,000/- and above including as Associate Professor along with 3 years’ experience in educational administration.

OR

iii. Comparable experience in research establishment and /or other institutions of higher education.

OR

iv. 15 years of administrative experience. 8 years should be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in the GP of Rs. 7,600/- or above.

Name of post : Executive Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualification & Experience:

B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA/UGC 7-point scale with good academic record from a recognized University/Institute.

OR

Employees of the Institute with at least five years regular service as Assistant Engineer (SG II) in PB– 2, Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- or with at least two years regular service as Assistant Engineer (SG –I) in PB – 2, Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-.

Deputation: Officers of the CPWD/ State PWD or similar organized services / semi-Govt. / PSU / Statutory or Autonomous organization/University, Institutes of national importance.

Experience: Holding analogous post on regular basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Allopathy)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

How to apply :

Applicants should fill the prescribed application form online on the Institute’s website www.nitap.ac.in.

The duly completed application form should be downloaded and sent to the Institute along with the

self-attested copies of all the document/certificates/testimonials and receipt of fee paid, failing

which the application is liable to be rejected.

Opening date of the online application portal : 24.05.2025 (00.00 AM)

Closing date of online application portal : 20.06.2025 (11:59 PM).

Candidates may send their application in prescribed format complete in all respects along with self-certified photocopy of all documents, No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Vigilance clearance.

They should send it on or before 30/06/2025 upto 5.00 PM.

The candidate should send the Hardcopy of the prescribed applications along with testimonials at

the address: The In-charge Registrar, National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh, Village: Jote, Post Office: NIT Jote (in account with R. K. Mission SO), Police Station: Balijan, District: Papum Pare, State: Arunachal Pradesh, Pin: 791113, India

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here