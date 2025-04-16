Arunachal Jobs NERIST Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technician-I and Young Professional-I under different projects in 2025. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and technology oriented higher education institute in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1984, it is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous, fully funded and controlled by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formerly MHRD) . The institute is managed by a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, GoI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States. The Board of Management is headed by the Chairman.

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

B. Tech in Agricultural Engineering

Or

Diploma in Agricultural Engineering with one year of experience in research project

Or

ITI in Electrician/Electrical/diesel mechanics with at least 4 years of experience in research project

Or

SSC with at least 4 years of experience in fabrication of agricultural machinery or field survey in agriculture

Desirable:

1. Experience in data collection through survey

2. Fluent in Hindi, English and Assamese

3. Good working knowledge about agricultural tools and machines

4. Experience in fabrication of agricultural tools and machines

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Young Professional -I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B. Tech. (Agricultural Engineering/Food Technology)/ B.Sc. Agriculture/Horticulture/Agricultural Sciences)

or

Diploma in Agricultural Engineering

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 30th April 2025. The venue is in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed-to-be-University), Nirjuli-791 109, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

The eligible candidates may send their bio-data in advance to Dr. K. N. Dewangan, Principal

Investigator, Department of Agricultural Engineering (E-mail:

kndewangan2001@yahoo.co.in ).

The candidates must bring original and attested copies of all documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2