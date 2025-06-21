Arunachal Jobs NERIST Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technician-I in the project under All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture and Allied Sector (ESAAS), NERIST Centre operative in the Department of Agricultural Engineering in 2025. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and technology oriented higher education institute in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1984, it is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous, fully funded and controlled by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formerly MHRD) . The institute is managed by a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, GoI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States. The Board of Management is headed by the Chairman.

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification :

B. Tech in Agricultural Engineering

Or

Diploma in Agricultural Engineering with one year of experience in research project

Desirable:

1. Good knowledge of MS Office and CAD, such as Solidworks, CATIA and fusion

2. Experience in data collection through survey

3. Good working knowledge of agricultural tools and machines

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th July 2025 at 10 AM in Seminar Hall, Department of Agricultural Engineering, NERIST, Nirjuli-791 109, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

The eligible candidates may send their bio-data in advance to Dr. K. N. Dewangan, Principal Investigator, Department of Agricultural Engineering at E-mail: kndewangan2001@yahoo.co.in. The candidates must bring original and attested copies of all documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here