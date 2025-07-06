Dibrugarh: A baby elephant that had fallen into a muddy pit and remained trapped for nearly two days was rescued by the Deomali Forest Division in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

The rescue operation, which lasted about two hours, was significantly supported by local villagers who joined hands with the Forest Department.

Thanks to their combined efforts, the baby elephant was successfully pulled out of the pit and safely guided back into the nearby forest.

Upon receiving information about the stranded elephant on the evening of July 5, a dedicated team of forest personnel from Deomali, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Diwang Lowang and supervised by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Deomali, immediately rushed to the site.

RFO Lowang was accompanied by foresters Kaling Libang, Leamkai Wangpan, Leki Ingo, Forest Guard O.P. Singh, and other department staff.

Acknowledging the crucial support of the local community, RFO Diwang Lowang expressed his gratitude and awarded the villagers a cash prize of Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation for their timely and wholehearted assistance.

The Deomali Forest Division continues to urge the public to report such incidents promptly to ensure timely action for the safety of wildlife in the region.

“Villagers should understand that elephants often pass through the jungle routes, and the Deomali area is one such passage. If someone digs a pit, it is their responsibility to close it. It is often seen that elephants or elephant calves get trapped in such pits,” said a forest official.