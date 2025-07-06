Guwahati: The government of Arunachal Pradesh has disbursed Rs 111.11 crore in scholarships to benefit 40,090 students for the academic year 2024-25, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the student community.

According to an official statement, the scholarship funds will be transferred directly to the students’ bank accounts within the next five days, pending successful technical clearance via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

So far, the scheme has covered a total of 45,125 students, including 5,035 whose payments were previously processed.

However, the government noted that payments for 2,796 students remain pending due to discrepancies related to their bank accounts. These students have been urged to resolve the issues with their respective banks promptly.

This scholarship disbursement aligns with the commitments made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona during the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

