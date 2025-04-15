Namsai/Tengapani: The vibrant and eagerly awaited three-day International Maha Sangken Festival kicked off in grand style at the serene Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai on Monday.

The festival began with a series of sacred rituals and colorful cultural events, drawing thousands of people from the Tai-Khamti community and beyond, including international guests and tourists.

The day commenced with the symbolic “Descent of Lord Buddha to Earth at dawn” led by Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein at Golden Pagoda and MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom at Parayatti Sasana Vihara Namsai a spiritually significant moment for devotees.

This was followed by a graceful procession from the Entry Gate to the Festival Stage, setting a peaceful and festive tone for the celebrations.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his warm Sangken greetings to all. “We believe that during Sangken, Lord Buddha descends to Earth, and to mark this sacred moment, we bring the idol from the Vihara and bathe it with fresh, clean water as a gesture of respect and devotion,” he said.

The festival also featured the ritual washing of monks’ (Gurus’) feet—a revered practice symbolizing humility, reverence, and the seeking of blessings. In the evening, families engaged in a heartwarming tradition by washing the feet of their elders, including parents, to express gratitude and receive their blessings.

“This is not just a religious observance, but a celebration of spring—a season of renewal when flowers bloom and birds sing,” Mein said. “Pouring fresh water on one another during Sangken symbolizes the washing away of sins, and brings good health, wealth, and prosperity to all.”

Adding further charm to the festival were captivating cultural performances by Thai cultural troupes, which left the audience mesmerized.

The community also performed the traditional Sangken cum Maha Sangken dance, showcasing the rich and colorful heritage of the Tai-Khamti people.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the celebration, Mein emphasized the importance of promoting tourism through culture. “The International Maha Sangken Festival is not only a spiritual event but also a platform to showcase our rich culture, heritage, and traditions to the world. With increasing interest from tour operators and international tourists, we have decided to celebrate Maha Sangken every year here at Golden Pagoda as a means to boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The event saw participation from several dignitaries including Minister for PRI and RD Ojing Tasing, Minister of WCD Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Oken Tayeng, Puinnyo Apum, Oni Panyang, and Tapi Darang, DC Namsai & Tezu, revered Bhantes and people from all walks of life

Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, his daughter Sofia Bartoli and a member of the Ambassador’s esteemed entourage, Kapil Kumria also arrived to participate in the Maha Sangken Festival on Tuesday.