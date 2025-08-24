Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is the second-wealthiest chief minister in India, with declared assets of Rs 332.56 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tops the list with declared assets of Rs 913 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ranks ninth with declared assets of Rs 17.27 crore. Other chief ministers’ assets were also detailed in the report.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the third wealthiest with Rs 51.93 crore, followed by Nagaland’s Neiphiu Rio at fourth with Rs 46.95 crore.

Meghalaya’s Conrad Kongkal Sangma has declared assets of Rs 14.06 crore, and Tripura’s Manik Saha has Rs 13.90 crore.

The report also highlighted that West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the least wealthy, with declared assets of Rs 15.38 lakh.

The ADR and the National Election Watch compiled this data from the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 current chief ministers. The affidavits were filed before their last elections