Dibrugarh: Northeast India’s first Tiranga Yatra to hail the success of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan was held in Arunachal Pradesh’s Walong, close to the China border.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu led the rally, accompanied by DCM Chowna Mein and other cabinet colleagues, local leaders, Army personnel, and a spirited local public.

The patriotic fervour at this easternmost frontier rekindled the love for the nation and strengthened the collective resolve to stand in unwavering support of our brave defence forces.

The Yatra culminated at the Walong War Memorial, where homage was paid to the valiant jawans who made the supreme sacrifice while defending our motherland during the 1962 war.

Speaking to media persons, Pema Khandu said, “We are in a strong position under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Today, we have started the Tringa Yatra from Walong. Our Armed forces are ready to tackle any situation. Earlier, we have seen that in times of crisis, our armed forces have stood firmly against the enemies. Recently, we have seen how our armed forces have given a befitting reply to Pakistan,”.

“Our armed forces are deployed in northern, western, and eastern fronts, and we have seen how they tackle the crisis situation by giving supreme sacrifice for the motherland,” Khandu further stated.

The BJP has launched its 11-day “Tiranga Yatra” from Tuesday to reach out to people across the country to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian armed forces struck at the terror bases in Pakistan as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.