Guwahati: Silluk, a small village in the Mebo circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, has earned national recognition after being featured in an NCERT textbook for its remarkable cleanliness journey.

The village has been named in Chapter 12: “Taking Charge of Waste” of the Class 3 Environmental Studies (EVS) book, acknowledging its consistent efforts in waste management and community-led cleanliness.

Celebrating the moment, local MLA Oken Tayeng expressed pride and joy on social media:

“Heartiest congratulations to Silluk village and the people of Silluk! It’s a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Students across the country will now learn about the values, efforts, and success of our village.”

Silluk has already been awarded the Chief Minister’s Award for the Cleanest Village in the district three times. The recognition in the NCERT book marks a new milestone, putting Silluk on the national map as a model for rural cleanliness and sustainable living.

MLA Tayeng also acknowledged the vital role of the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA), led by Kepang Nong Borang, and recalled the early efforts of Kinni Singh, the former Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, in guiding the village’s transformation.

Silluk’s journey toward becoming a zero-waste village began with a collective pledge by villagers — including GBs, gram panchayat members, and local leaders — to adopt the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle. What was once regarded as a less clean area is now a shining example of organized waste management.

One of the most remarkable features of Silluk’s initiative is the high level of community participation. Villagers are actively engaged in composting organic waste, recycling usable materials, and reducing overall waste generation.

Chairman of the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan, Kepang Nong Borang, shared his happiness:

“We are thrilled and honored. This is a testament to the power of collective action and the village’s commitment to environmental protection.”