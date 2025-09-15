Guwahati: The Union and Arunachal Pradesh governments inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement a special development package for Siang Region, on Monday.

The initiative is aimed at a pre-investment activity of the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an official communique said.

As per the package, multiple intervention areas have been identified, including livelihood activities, creation of new infrastructure facilities, and upgradation of existing assets in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

Focus sectors also include animal husbandry, piggery, fisheries, poultry farming, horticulture, handloom, bamboo, eco-tourism, and bee keeping.

Officials emphasised that the scheme will uplift the quality of life while strengthening the socio-economic fabric of the region.

Infrastructure support like common facility centres, craft-based resource centres, marketing and sourcing hubs, urban haats, emporia, and raw material depots will be established across the region.

Senior officials underlined that the initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to them the package represents a significant investment in the future of Siang and Upper Siang districts, aiming to empower local communities, create sustainable livelihoods, and lay the foundation for comprehensive regional development.

Officials added the interventions under the present scheme will ensure that communities in Siang and Upper Siang are better equipped to take advantage of opportunities arising from the project.