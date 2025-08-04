Guwahati: The body of a 28-year-old man who went missing while fishing in the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district was recovered on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Limin Ingo, reportedly slipped into the river and was swept away by strong currents around 2 PM on August 1 while fishing with two friends. Despite their efforts, his friends were unable to rescue him.

According to Officer-in-Charge of Aalo Police Station, Yomken Riram, Ingo’s body was spotted by locals near Patum Bridge. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was alerted and recovered the body around 10:30 AM.

A coordinated search operation had been ongoing since the incident, involving personnel from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police. Residents from nearby villages — including Paya, Kabu, Patum, and Logum Jini — as well as from Aalo town, actively participated in the search.

Police officials thanked the local community for their assistance. The body was handed over to Ingo’s family after the completion of necessary formalities.

