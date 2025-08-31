Itanagar: Local environmental activist Rakhini Mipi has voiced serious concerns regarding the construction of the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) in Arunachal Pradesh Lower Dibang Valley district.

Mipi has accused the NHPC Limited of “irresponsible work ethics” and several significant violations of environmental laws.

According to Mipi, the NHPC has allegedly violated key legislation, including the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, the Forest Rights Act of 2006, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974.

He claimed that construction activities, particularly for tunnels and approach roads, have involved the reckless dumping of debris, or “muck,” directly into the Dibang River.

After his repeated appeals to authorities were ignored, Mipi said he was forced to file a case against the company with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to seek intervention.

Mipi’s concerns were further validated during a personal inspection on July 13, where he documented numerous violations along the approach roads from Asho Pani to the project site.

He reported finding trees that had been indiscriminately felled not just for construction, but also for creating labor camps and for use as firewood. This is in direct violation of regulations that mandate providing LPG gas for cooking to all laborers.

Additionally, Mipi observed the improper disposal of plastic and blasting waste, which poses a significant threat to the local ecosystem.

He also noted that muck was being rolled directly into the Asho Pani river, with no secure, designated disposal sites or protective breast walls in place. He also found explosive materials left unattended, which could be a serious security risk.

Mipi added that the NHPC allegedly began construction without fulfilling the required Stage I and Stage II forest clearance, which he described as a serious violation.