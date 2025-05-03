50-year-old Arunachal women's duo triumph on Everest base camp trek

Guwahati: Demonstrating remarkable resilience and an adventurous spirit, the 50-year-old Arunachal Pradesh women duo Pema YK Loyi and Tadar Sharmila Tana successfully completed the arduous Everest Base Camp (EBC) trek on April 26, 2025.

Defying age-related stereotypes, the 50-year-old duo, Pema YK Loyi, MD of Iconic Group, and Tadar Sharmila Tana, a Senior Paediatrician, showcased that passion and preparation can overcome any perceived limitations.

Despite repeated warnings about the trek’s difficulty, particularly for women of their age, Loyi and Tana pressed on, fueled by their rigorous training and unwavering belief in their capabilities.

Reports indicate their 11-day expedition began with an exhilarating flight from Kathmandu to the notoriously challenging Lukla Airport (Tenzing-Hillary Airport), situated at a formidable altitude of 9,400 feet.

Known for its short, steep runway, Lukla serves as the gateway for Everest expeditions.

From there, the trek to Everest Base Camp, situated at an altitude of 18,000 feet, tested their physical and mental fortitude every step of the way.

The demanding trek involved an average of 8–10 hours of hiking daily, with ascents exceeding 1,500 feet. The challenging terrain and thin air make this high-altitude adventure renowned.

Facing physical hurdles, societal expectations, and the ever-present narrative surrounding age, their success is a testament to their dedication, structured training regimes, and sheer willpower.

Reports added that their inspiring achievement, particularly for women, powerfully demonstrates that ambition knows no age limit and that overcoming significant obstacles, both on mountains and in life, is always attainable.