Guwahati: Residents of Arunachal Pradesh were awakened by noticeable ground shaking as a moderate earthquake, registering 3.8 on the Richter scale, occurred at 5:06 AM, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has confirmed.

The seismic activity was pinpointed to the Dibang Valley district of the state, originating at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The NCS shared the specifics of the earthquake via a post on the social media platform X, detailing the magnitude, precise time of occurrence (05:06:33 IST on May 18, 2025), geographical coordinates (Latitude: 29.03 N, Longitude: 95.78 E), depth, and the affected location.

Interestingly, this event comes just a day after a slightly weaker earthquake, measuring 3.4 in magnitude, was also felt in an area adjacent to the Dibang Valley.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

That earlier seismic event took place on Saturday afternoon at 3:11 PM and had a focal depth of 12 kilometers. The Seismology center had previously noted the epicentre of the Saturday earthquake at Latitude 28.78 N and Longitude 95.70 E, further underscoring the recent seismic activity in this particular region of Arunachal Pradesh.