Guwahati: Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded in the strife-torn country, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

He also added that airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels.

“Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu.

“With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Air India is conducting special flights on Wednesday and Thursday from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to recent developments in Nepal.

Following the unrest in Nepal, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was closed. The airport reopened on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, would represent Gen Z agitators to negotiate with the Army on the formation of the next government.

The agitators held a 6-hour meeting on Wednesday before reaching a conclusion.