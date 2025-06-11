Guwahati: In an unusual and alarming development, wildlife teams have discovered ten highly venomous snakes, including nine king cobras and one monocled cobra, in and around Nepal’s Kathmandu over the past month.

These snakes typically thrive in hot, humid environments such as swamps, lowland forests, and rice fields. Their sudden appearance in Nepal’s colder, mountainous regions, just 160 kilometers from Mount Everest, has raised red flags among conservationists and scientists.

Rare Cobras Climb to Colder Regions

Experts confirmed the presence of two rare and dangerous cobra species:

King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah): The world’s longest venomous snake, capable of reaching 18 feet, is generally found in tropical forests across India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines. Its sighting in Nepal’s cooler elevations is highly unusual.

Monocled Cobra (Naja kaouthia): Known for the distinct "monocle" marking on its hood, this species is usually found in lowland marshes and rice fields, not mountainous terrain.

Cobras Spotted in Residential Areas

Locals reported cobra sightings in towns and villages such as Bhanjyang, Gupaleshwar, Sokhol, and Phoolchowk. Rescue teams responded swiftly, capturing the snakes from homes and courtyards before releasing them safely into nearby forests. More concerning is the discovery of snake nests and eggs deep within forested regions, suggesting that the reptiles are not just passing through, but may be breeding in these cooler zones.

Why Are Snakes Moving Uphill?

Climate change appears to be a primary driver of this unexpected migration. Researchers have observed a consistent rise in temperatures, by about 0.05°C annually, in Nepal’s hill and mountain regions, a rate higher than in the southern lowlands (Terai). Warmer temperatures in these areas are creating new habitats where tropical species like cobras can survive and even reproduce.

“Snakes are not randomly showing up here,” one conservation expert noted. “Their movements are likely a response to shifting environmental conditions caused by global warming.”

Human Activity May Be Aiding the Spread

Subodh Acharya, a snake rescue instructor, pointed out another possible factor: human-assisted transport. He explained that snakes might have accidentally traveled with goods, such as wood or hay, being transported by truck from the Terai to higher elevations. This kind of unintentional relocation could help snakes establish populations in new regions.

Snakebites Still Deadly in the Lowlands

While recent headlines focus on cobra sightings in the hills, the Terai region continues to grapple with the deadly impact of snakebites. An estimated 2,700 people die each year in southern Nepal due to venomous snakebites, with women and children being the most vulnerable.

A Growing Threat

Whether driven by rising temperatures or human activity, the presence of deadly snakes in high-altitude areas signals a broader environmental shift. Experts warn that unless action is taken to monitor and mitigate these changes, more wildlife species could begin moving into unfamiliar and potentially hazardous territories.