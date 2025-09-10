Guwahati: The Nepal army on Wednesday imposed stringent restrictions from morning till 5 pm.

It would be followed by a curfew till 6 am the next day.

These measures have been taken to thwart any untoward incident in the garb of protest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Army stated in a statement as quoted by a news agency, “Any form of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks targeting individuals and property during this period would be treated as criminal activity and dealt with accordingly.”

The Army added that the steps were imperative “to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities under the guise of agitation. There are also possible threats of rape and violent attacks against individuals.”

“Keeping in view the security situation of the country, restrictive orders and a curfew have been enforced,” it said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vehicles and personnel in essential services like ambulances, fire engines, health workers, and security forces would be allowed to operate during the restrictive orders and curfew.

Amid unrest that erupted on Monday following the government’s decision to ban social media, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday tendered his resignation.

The Army had taken control of the country post-the violence that caused the deaths of 22 people, with several left injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concerns about the unrest in the neighbouring country.

“On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace, and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” he wrote on X.